The Atlanta Falcons will face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Titans will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

While the Falcons' defense ranks ninth with 19 points allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (16.4 points per game). The Titans rank fifth-worst in total yards per game (283.5), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th in the NFL with 339 total yards ceded per contest.

Falcons vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3) Over (35) Titans 19, Falcons 17

Falcons Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Atlanta has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Games featuring Atlanta have gone over the point total just once this season.

Falcons games have had an average of 41.7 points this season, 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 45.5% chance to win.

Tennessee has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this season, just one Tennessee game has gone over the point total.

This season, Titans games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.1, which is 7.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 16.4 19 21.5 19.3 9.7 18.7 Tennessee 17.3 19.5 23.3 17 11.3 22

