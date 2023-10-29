Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-4) at Nissan Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.

The Falcons enter the matchup after winning 16-13 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing on October 22.

The Titans are coming off of a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tae Davis LB Concussion Out Bradley Pinion P Illness Questionable Calais Campbell DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Groin Questionable

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Out Treylon Burks WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Chris Moore WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Neck Limited Participation In Practice Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Out Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Elijah Molden CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Denico Autry DL Rest Limited Participation In Practice Teair Tart DT Toe Full Participation In Practice Naquan Jones DT Illness Questionable Josh Whyle TE Concussion Out

Falcons vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Falcons Season Insights

Defensively, the Falcons have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 285.4 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (341 yards per game).

While the Falcons' defense ranks ninth with 19 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (16.4 points per game).

The Falcons are totaling 216.7 passing yards per game on offense this season (17th in NFL), and they are allowing 190.1 passing yards per game (seventh) on defense.

On offense, Atlanta ranks eighth in the NFL with 124.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (95.3).

With six forced turnovers (25th in NFL) against 13 turnovers committed (29th in NFL), the Falcons' -7 turnover margin is the third-worst in the league.

Falcons vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3)

Falcons (-3) Moneyline: Falcons (-145), Titans (+120)

Falcons (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 35 points

