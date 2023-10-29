Hayden Hurst has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Houston Texans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 245.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Hurst has posted a 116-yard year so far (19.3 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 14 balls on 22 targets.

Hurst vs. the Texans

Hurst vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

The Texans have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Houston has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Texans surrender 245.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Texans have totaled four touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Texans' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Hayden Hurst Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Hurst Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (twice in six games), Hurst has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hurst has been targeted on 22 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (9.1% target share).

He is averaging 5.3 yards per target (117th in league play), picking up 116 yards on 22 passes thrown his way.

Hurst, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Hurst (three red zone targets) has been targeted 14.3% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hurst's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

