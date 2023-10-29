Mack Hollins will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hollins' 12 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 184 yards (to average 30.7 per game).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hollins and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hollins vs. the Titans

Hollins vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Titans this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is giving up 237 yards per outing this year, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

The Titans have the No. 4 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up six this season (one per game).

Watch Falcons vs Titans on Fubo!

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hollins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hollins Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Hollins has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Hollins has received 10.0% of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging 8.0 yards per target.

Having played six games this season, Hollins has not tallied a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Hollins has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.