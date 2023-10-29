Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Houston Texans. The Texans are ranked 17th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 108.5 per game.

Sanders has posted 61 rushing attempts for 190 yards, good for 38.0 rushing yards per game. He has one rushing score. In addition, Sanders has 15 receptions for 81 yards (16.2 ypg).

Sanders vs. the Texans

Sanders vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 93 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 93 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Houston this year.

The Texans have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Sanders will face the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense this week. The Texans concede 108.5 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Texans have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Texans' defense is 24th in the NFL in that category.

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 38.5 (-111)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in five opportunities this season.

The Panthers pass on 62.6% of their plays and run on 37.4%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 144 rushes this season. He's handled 61 of those carries (42.4%).

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has one touchdown this season (10.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

He has six red zone rushing carries (31.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 9 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

