Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are available below, with four games on the NHL slate Sunday.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -105 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 MacKinnon's stats: 4 goals in 7 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score

Devils vs. Wild

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Hughes' stats: 5 goals in 7 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +115 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Rantanen's stats: 5 goals in 7 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +115 to score

Wild vs. Devils

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Tage Thompson (Sabres) +140 to score

Sabres vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Thompson's stats: 4 goals in 8 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +165 to score

Devils vs. Wild

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Toffoli's stats: 6 goals in 7 games

Timo Meier (Devils) +170 to score

Devils vs. Wild

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Meier's stats: 1 goal in 7 games

Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +195 to score

Wild vs. Devils

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Eriksson Ek's stats: 5 goals in 8 games

Jesper Bratt (Devils) +200 to score

Devils vs. Wild

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Bratt's stats: 4 goals in 7 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +200 to score

Sabres vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 Skinner's stats: 5 goals in 8 games

