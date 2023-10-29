The Houston Texans will face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Texans will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Texans are putting up 347.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 24th, giving up 354 yards per contest. From an offensive perspective, the Panthers are compiling 294.7 total yards per contest (24th-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL on defense (342.2 total yards surrendered per game).

Panthers vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-3.5) Over (43.5) Texans 31, Panthers 14

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has put together a 0-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have not covered the spread this year (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In Carolina's six contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Games involving the Panthers this year have averaged 43.3 points per game, a 0.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Texans Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Houston has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Texans have gone over the point total twice.

Texans games this season have posted an average total of 42.1, which is 1.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 22.5 18.8 23.3 16.7 21.7 21 Carolina 18.7 31 15 20.5 20.5 36.3

