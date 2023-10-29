The Carolina Panthers (0-6) will try to end their six-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The game's point total is listed at 43.5.

As the Texans prepare for this matchup against the Panthers, here are their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Texans.

Panthers vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 8 Odds

Carolina vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Texans Betting Insights

Carolina is winless against the spread this year.

The Panthers are winless ATS (0-5) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

Carolina has seen three of its six games go over the point total.

So far this season, Houston has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Two of Houston's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Hayden Hurst - - - - 22.5 (-111) - D.J. Chark - - - - 34.5 (-115) - Adam Thielen - - - - 66.5 (-115) - Miles Sanders - - 38.5 (-111) - - - Chuba Hubbard - - 34.5 (-118) - - - Jonathan Mingo - - - - 29.5 (-118) - Bryce Young 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+160) 7.5 (-105) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

