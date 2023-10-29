On Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Our computer model predicts a win for the Titans -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Falcons have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 16.4 points per game. Defensively, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (19 points allowed per game). With 17.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Titans rank 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, allowing 19.5 points per game.

Titans vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3) Over (35) Titans 19, Falcons 17

Titans Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 45.5% chance to win.

Tennessee has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Titans have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

So far this season, just one Tennessee game has hit the over.

This season, Titans games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.1, which is 7.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Atlanta has won two games against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Atlanta games have gone over the point total just once this season.

The point total average for Falcons games this season is 41.7, 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 16.4 19 21.5 19.3 9.7 18.7 Tennessee 17.3 19.5 23.3 17 11.3 22

