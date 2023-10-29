How to Watch Titans vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (2-4) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Titans Insights
- The Titans put up 17.3 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Falcons allow.
- The Titans average just 1.9 fewer yards per game (283.5) than the Falcons allow per outing (285.4).
- This year Tennessee rushes for 15 more yards per game (110.3) than Atlanta allows (95.3).
- This year the Titans have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (6).
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans score more points at home (23.3 per game) than they do overall (17.3), and allow fewer points at home (17 per game) than overall (19.5).
- The Titans accumulate 324.7 yards per game at home (41.2 more than overall) and allow 304.3 at home (34.7 fewer than overall).
- Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (177 per game) than it does overall (173.2), and gives up fewer at home (213.7 per game) than overall (237).
- The Titans accumulate more rushing yards at home (147.7 per game) than they do overall (110.3), and allow fewer at home (90.7 per game) than overall (102).
- The Titans successfully convert 42.9% of third downs at home (9.1% more than overall), and concede on 30.8% of third downs at home (9.9% less than overall).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 27-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 23-16
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Baltimore
|L 24-16
|NFL Network
|10/29/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
