Titans vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Sportsbooks project a close game when the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) take on the Tennessee Titans (2-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 35.5 has been set.
The betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Titans. As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Falcons, check out their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Titans vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-142
|+120
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Vikings vs Packers
- Click here for Rams vs Cowboys
- Click here for Jets vs Giants
- Click here for Ravens vs Cardinals
- Click here for Chiefs vs Broncos
Tennessee vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Titans vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Titans are 3-2 against the spread.
- Tennessee has had one game (of six) hit the over this year.
- Atlanta is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Atlanta has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Derrick Henry
|-
|-
|63.5 (-115)
|-
|9.5 (-111)
|-
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46.5 (-115)
|-
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|-
|30.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.