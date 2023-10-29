The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) go on the road to meet the Tennessee Titans (2-4) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Falcons and Titans can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Titans vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2.5 35.5 -145 +120

Titans vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 35.5 points.

Tennessee's games this year have had a 42.1-point total on average, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Titans have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Tennessee has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Atlanta Falcons

The average total in Atlanta's contests this year is 41.7, 6.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread two times this season (2-5-0).

The Falcons are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Falcons vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 16.4 24 19 15 41.7 3 7 Titans 17.3 28 19.5 7 42.1 3 6

Titans vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

None of the Titans' past three contests have hit the over.

The Falcons have a -18-point scoring differential on the season (-2.6 per game). The Titans also have been outscored by opponents this year (13 total points, 2.2 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

Atlanta has not hit the over in its past three contests.

The Falcons have been outscored by 18 points this season (2.6 points per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by only 13 points (2.2 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 43.2 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.3 22 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-1 0-2

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.7 41.3 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 22 22.7 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

