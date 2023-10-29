Will Treylon Burks Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Treylon Burks was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans match up against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Burks' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Burks' season stats include 99 yards on six receptions (16.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus one carry for nine yards. He has been targeted 13 times.
Treylon Burks Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Chris Moore (FP/concussion): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Josh Whyle (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Burks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|6
|99
|26
|0
|16.5
Burks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|3
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|6
|1
|5
|0
