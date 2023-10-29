Treylon Burks will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Burks has 99 yards receiving on six grabs (on 13 targets) this campaign, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Burks vs. the Falcons

Burks vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons give up 190.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Titans Player Previews

Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Burks Receiving Insights

Burks has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this season.

Burks has been targeted on 13 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (7.9% target share).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 7.6 yards per target.

Having played three games this year, Burks has not had a TD reception.

Burks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

