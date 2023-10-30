Can we anticipate Andrei Svechnikov finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov 2022-23 stats and insights

Svechnikov scored in 17 of 64 games last season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 11 assists.

He posted an 11.2% shooting percentage, taking 3.1 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

