Should you bet on Jalen Chatfield to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

Chatfield is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Chatfield has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

