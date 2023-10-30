In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Jordan Staal to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.