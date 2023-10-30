The Carolina Hurricanes, including Sebastian Aho, are in action Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho in that upcoming Hurricanes-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Aho has averaged 13:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Aho has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

Aho has recorded a point in a game four times this season over six games played, with multiple points in two games.

Aho has an assist in four of six games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Aho hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 6 Games 4 6 Points 4 1 Goals 3 5 Assists 1

