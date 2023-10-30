On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Seth Jarvis going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has a goal in two of nine games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

