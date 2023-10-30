In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Stefan Noesen to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Noesen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

On the power play, Noesen has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Noesen averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

