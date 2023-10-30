Will Teuvo Teravainen light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

Teravainen has scored in four of nine games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

Teravainen has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Teravainen's shooting percentage is 35.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

