The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) go up against the Phoenix Suns (2-1) at Footprint Center on October 31, 2023.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

Last season, the Suns had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was four% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents hit.

Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 50.7% from the field.

The Spurs ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA. The Suns finished 11th.

Last year, the Suns averaged 113.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs allowed.

Phoenix went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs shot at a 46.5% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.

Last season, San Antonio had a 16-23 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.6% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns finished fifth.

The Spurs put up an average of 113 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns gave up.

San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns performed better when playing at home last year, posting 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game away from home.

Defensively Phoenix played better in home games last year, allowing 109.2 points per game, compared to 113.9 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Suns fared better at home last season, sinking 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Spurs scored 4.1 more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (111).

At home, the Spurs conceded 121.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 124.7.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer treys on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) too.

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Devin Booker Out Foot Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Out Back

Spurs Injuries