Charleston (SC)'s 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign resumes (the Cougars are currently 4-4) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Rhode Island Rams.

If you're looking to see the Charleston (SC) Cougars in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Charleston (SC) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Rhode Island H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Citadel H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Coastal Carolina H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Montreat H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Hofstra A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Elon H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Monmouth H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Towson H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 UNC Wilmington A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Hampton A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Campbell A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 William & Mary A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Charleston (SC)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Rhode Island Rams
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: TD Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Charleston (SC)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Charleston (SC) players

Shop for Charleston (SC) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ben Burnham 8 11.6 4.6 1.0 1.0 0.4 40.5% (34-84) 25.7% (9-35)
Ante Brzovic 8 11.1 6.1 1.6 0.4 0.1 39.1% (34-87) 15.0% (3-20)
Reyne Smith 8 11.1 1.6 1.4 0.5 0.3 38.8% (26-67) 37.5% (21-56)
Frankie Policelli 8 8.6 4.8 0.9 0.3 0.1 35.0% (21-60) 29.8% (14-47)
Bryce Butler 8 7.0 3.4 1.3 0.1 0.3 41.3% (19-46) 36.4% (4-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.