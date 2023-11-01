Buy Tickets for Charleston (SC) Cougars Basketball Games
Charleston (SC)'s 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign resumes (the Cougars are currently 4-4) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Rhode Island Rams.
Upcoming Charleston (SC) games
Charleston (SC)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: Rhode Island Rams
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: TD Arena
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Charleston (SC) players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ben Burnham
|8
|11.6
|4.6
|1.0
|1.0
|0.4
|40.5% (34-84)
|25.7% (9-35)
|Ante Brzovic
|8
|11.1
|6.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.1
|39.1% (34-87)
|15.0% (3-20)
|Reyne Smith
|8
|11.1
|1.6
|1.4
|0.5
|0.3
|38.8% (26-67)
|37.5% (21-56)
|Frankie Policelli
|8
|8.6
|4.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|35.0% (21-60)
|29.8% (14-47)
|Bryce Butler
|8
|7.0
|3.4
|1.3
|0.1
|0.3
|41.3% (19-46)
|36.4% (4-11)
