Charleston (SC) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alexis Andrews 5 18.2 4.6 2.0 1.2 0.0 Jada Logan 5 16.0 6.6 1.4 1.2 0.0 Taryn Barbot 5 12.0 6.0 2.8 3.2 0.2 Lara Rohkohl 5 11.4 8.0 0.4 1.2 0.4 Jenna Annecchiarico 4 13.8 4.5 9.3 3.0 0.0 Anika McGarity 5 8.0 2.2 1.0 0.6 0.6 Taylor Barbot 5 3.8 2.6 1.8 1.2 0.0 Zoe McCrary 3 5.3 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Naylee Cortes 4 3.5 1.0 0.5 1.3 0.0 Marissa Brown 4 2.3 2.3 0.5 0.5 0.0

Charleston (SC) season stats

Charleston (SC) has gone 4-1 this season.

The Cougars are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-1 on the road this year.

There are 24 games remaining on Charleston (SC)'s schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Charleston (SC) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Coastal Carolina A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Appalachian State A 5:30 PM Mon, Dec 11 Jacksonville State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Robert Morris A 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 South Carolina State H 7:00 PM

