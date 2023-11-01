Do you live and breathe all things Charleston Southern? Then show your support for the Buccaneers women's team with some new gear. For additional info on the team, including up-to-date stats, keep reading.

Charleston Southern team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kennedi Jackson 7 14.0 5.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 Catherine Alben 7 13.7 3.7 1.9 1.7 0.0 Madison Adamson 7 7.1 7.1 1.6 1.3 0.3 Alba Garcia-Valcarcel Bezos 7 4.4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Keshunti Nichols 7 4.3 4.1 0.6 1.1 0.4 Jordan Berry 7 3.9 1.4 3.0 0.7 0.0 Shimei Muhammad 5 4.6 4.2 0.8 1.4 0.0 Alaina Nettles 7 2.7 3.7 2.0 0.7 0.0 Maya Robinson 6 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.5 0.0 Saniya Jones 7 1.6 3.1 0.1 0.3 0.9

Charleston Southern season stats

Charleston Southern has just one win (1-6) this season.

The Buccaneers have a 1-2 record at home and a 0-4 record on the road.

On November 25, Charleston Southern registered its signature win of the season, a 66-53 victory over the Mercer Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 268) in the RPI rankings.

When taking on teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Buccaneers are winless in one game.

Of Charleston Southern's 22 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Charleston Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 South Carolina State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 East Tennessee State A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Georgia Southern A 11:00 AM Mon, Dec 18 Charlotte H 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 East Carolina A 1:00 PM

