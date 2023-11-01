Next up for the Charleston Southern Buccaneers women (2-7) is a game away versus the Georgia Southern Eagles, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14.

If you're looking to see the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Charleston Southern games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern's next matchup information

Opponent: Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Location: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Charleston Southern's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Charleston Southern players

Shop for Charleston Southern gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Catherine Alben 9 15.4 4.0 2.1 2.1 0.0 39.1% (54-138) 39.5% (15-38) Kennedi Jackson 9 13.3 5.9 0.7 0.1 0.4 45.0% (49-109) 25.0% (2-8) Madison Adamson 9 7.2 7.4 2.0 1.1 0.4 40.7% (24-59) 35.7% (5-14) Keshunti Nichols 9 4.6 4.0 0.8 1.2 0.7 39.0% (16-41) 0.0% (0-3) Jordan Berry 9 4.1 1.2 2.4 0.6 0.0 26.7% (12-45) 21.7% (5-23)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.