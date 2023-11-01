Clemson's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Tigers are currently 8-0) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, versus the TCU Horned Frogs.

If you're looking to go to see the Clemson Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Clemson games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Clemson's next matchup information

Opponent: TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Coca-Cola Coliseum Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Clemson's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Clemson players

Shop for Clemson gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% PJ Hall 8 20.5 7.6 2.6 1.0 2.3 55.0% (60-109) 41.7% (15-36) Joseph Girard III 8 14.4 2.9 3.4 0.9 0.0 44.4% (36-81) 45.5% (25-55) Chase Hunter 8 11.8 2.5 3.6 0.4 0.3 42.0% (34-81) 36.4% (12-33) Ian Schieffelin 8 8.3 9.8 1.1 0.5 0.6 52.2% (24-46) 62.5% (5-8) RJ Godfrey 8 7.5 4.3 0.8 0.5 1.3 59.1% (26-44) 100.0% (1-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.