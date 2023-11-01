Furman's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Paladins are currently 4-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Bob Jones Bruins.

Upcoming Furman games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Bob Jones H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Tulane A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Presbyterian H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Anderson (SC) H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Chattanooga A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Citadel H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 East Tennessee State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 VMI A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Western Carolina H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Samford H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Wofford A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Citadel A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 UNC Greensboro H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Mercer A 7:00 PM

Furman's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Bob Jones Bruins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Timmons Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Furman players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marcus Foster 8 19.8 5.5 1.4 0.9 0.4 49.1% (56-114) 28.3% (15-53)
JP Pegues 8 16.4 4.6 5.5 1.4 0.3 39.4% (39-99) 32.7% (17-52)
Pjay Smith Jr. 9 9.8 3.4 3.1 0.9 0.1 47.0% (31-66) 39.5% (17-43)
Carter Whitt 9 9.6 3.4 3.2 1.4 0.0 44.6% (33-74) 32.3% (10-31)
Garrett Hien 9 7.3 4.7 2.6 0.8 0.4 50.0% (27-54) 20.0% (3-15)

