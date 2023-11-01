Buy Tickets for Furman Paladins Basketball Games
Furman's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Paladins are currently 4-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Bob Jones Bruins.
If you're looking to see the Furman Paladins in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Furman games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Furman's next matchup information
- Opponent: Bob Jones Bruins
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Timmons Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Furman's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Furman players
Shop for Furman gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Marcus Foster
|8
|19.8
|5.5
|1.4
|0.9
|0.4
|49.1% (56-114)
|28.3% (15-53)
|JP Pegues
|8
|16.4
|4.6
|5.5
|1.4
|0.3
|39.4% (39-99)
|32.7% (17-52)
|Pjay Smith Jr.
|9
|9.8
|3.4
|3.1
|0.9
|0.1
|47.0% (31-66)
|39.5% (17-43)
|Carter Whitt
|9
|9.6
|3.4
|3.2
|1.4
|0.0
|44.6% (33-74)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Garrett Hien
|9
|7.3
|4.7
|2.6
|0.8
|0.4
|50.0% (27-54)
|20.0% (3-15)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.