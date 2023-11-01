The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 119 - Clippers 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 5.5)

Lakers (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-13.0)

Lakers (-13.0) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.1

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game and gave up 116.6 last year, making them sixth in the league offensively and 20th on defense.

The Lakers were sixth in the league in rebounds per game (45.7) and 25th in rebounds allowed (44.9) last season.

At 25.3 assists per game last year, the Lakers were 15th in the league.

With 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.1 turnovers forced last season, the Lakers were 16th and 25th in the NBA, respectively.

The Lakers were 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%) last season.

Clippers Performance Insights

The Clippers ranked 17th in the NBA last year with 113.6 points per game. At the other end, they ranked 12th with 113.1 points allowed per contest.

The Clippers grabbed 43.2 rebounds per game (16th-ranked in league). They ceded 43.1 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

Last year the Clippers ranked 23rd in the league in assists, dishing out 23.9 per game.

With 13.5 turnovers per game, the Clippers ranked 16th in the NBA. They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 24th in the league.

With a 38.1% three-point percentage last season, the Clippers were third-best in the NBA. They ranked 10th in the league by sinking 12.7 three-pointers per contest.

