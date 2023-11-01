Presbyterian's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Blue Hose are currently 6-4) on Wednesday, December 13 at 12:00 PM ET, at home versus the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

If you're looking to see the Presbyterian Blue Hose in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Presbyterian games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian's next matchup information

Opponent: Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs

Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center

Templeton Physical Education Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Presbyterian's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Presbyterian players

Shop for Presbyterian gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Samage Teel 10 12.6 2.5 3.0 0.7 0.0 44.6% (41-92) 51.7% (15-29) Marquis Barnett 10 12.3 4.5 3.0 1.8 1.3 43.6% (44-101) 17.9% (5-28) Jonah Pierce 10 9.9 5.5 0.4 0.4 0.7 62.5% (40-64) - Kobe Stewart 10 7.0 5.5 1.4 0.8 0.3 43.8% (28-64) 27.6% (8-29) Kory Mincy 10 6.5 1.0 1.1 0.6 0.0 54.5% (24-44) 50.0% (11-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.