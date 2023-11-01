Buy Tickets for South Carolina Gamecocks Basketball Games
Currently 7-1, the South Carolina Gamecocks' next matchup is at the East Carolina Pirates, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming South Carolina games
South Carolina's next matchup information
- Opponent: East Carolina Pirates
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Minges Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPNU
Top South Carolina players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Meechie Johnson Jr.
|8
|18.9
|4.8
|2.0
|1.1
|0.1
|49.0% (50-102)
|43.8% (21-48)
|B.J. Mack
|8
|15.9
|5.0
|1.1
|0.8
|0.6
|45.7% (43-94)
|33.3% (14-42)
|Myles Stute
|8
|9.5
|4.0
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|41.5% (27-65)
|36.4% (12-33)
|Ta'Lon Cooper
|8
|9.1
|3.5
|5.3
|0.6
|0.1
|50.0% (25-50)
|50.0% (12-24)
|Jacobi Wright
|8
|7.3
|2.0
|1.9
|0.5
|0.0
|40.4% (19-47)
|42.9% (6-14)
