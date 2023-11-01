Currently 7-1, the South Carolina Gamecocks' next matchup is at the East Carolina Pirates, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming South Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 East Carolina A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Charleston Southern H 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Winthrop H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Elon H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Mississippi State H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Alabama A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Missouri A 3:30 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Georgia H 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Missouri H 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Tennessee A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Georgia A 1:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Ole Miss H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Vanderbilt H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Auburn A 8:30 PM

South Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: East Carolina Pirates
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Minges Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPNU

Top South Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Meechie Johnson Jr. 8 18.9 4.8 2.0 1.1 0.1 49.0% (50-102) 43.8% (21-48)
B.J. Mack 8 15.9 5.0 1.1 0.8 0.6 45.7% (43-94) 33.3% (14-42)
Myles Stute 8 9.5 4.0 1.4 0.8 0.3 41.5% (27-65) 36.4% (12-33)
Ta'Lon Cooper 8 9.1 3.5 5.3 0.6 0.1 50.0% (25-50) 50.0% (12-24)
Jacobi Wright 8 7.3 2.0 1.9 0.5 0.0 40.4% (19-47) 42.9% (6-14)

