With a record of 4-5, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans' next matchup is at home versus the Kennesaw State Owls, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming South Carolina Upstate games
South Carolina Upstate's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: G.B. Hodge Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top South Carolina Upstate players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Trae Broadnax
|9
|12.7
|4.3
|3.6
|0.9
|0.2
|46.9% (46-98)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Justin Bailey
|9
|11.9
|2.1
|1.0
|2.3
|0.2
|36.2% (34-94)
|31.3% (15-48)
|Ahmir Langlais
|9
|9.9
|6.2
|1.1
|1.1
|1.3
|55.2% (37-67)
|-
|Miguel Ayesa
|9
|8.6
|1.6
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|42.4% (25-59)
|42.0% (21-50)
|Nick Alves
|9
|6.4
|2.6
|1.2
|1.2
|0.3
|40.8% (20-49)
|38.9% (7-18)
