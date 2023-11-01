With a record of 4-5, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans' next matchup is at home versus the Kennesaw State Owls, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming South Carolina Upstate games

South Carolina Upstate's next matchup information

Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls

Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls
Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: G.B. Hodge Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top South Carolina Upstate players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Trae Broadnax 9 12.7 4.3 3.6 0.9 0.2 46.9% (46-98) 31.6% (6-19) Justin Bailey 9 11.9 2.1 1.0 2.3 0.2 36.2% (34-94) 31.3% (15-48) Ahmir Langlais 9 9.9 6.2 1.1 1.1 1.3 55.2% (37-67) - Miguel Ayesa 9 8.6 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.0 42.4% (25-59) 42.0% (21-50) Nick Alves 9 6.4 2.6 1.2 1.2 0.3 40.8% (20-49) 38.9% (7-18)

