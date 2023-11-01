If you're a big fan of South Carolina Upstate women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Spartans apparel. For additional info, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get South Carolina Upstate Spartans jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

South Carolina Upstate team leaders

Want to buy Trinity Johnson's jersey? Or another South Carolina Upstate player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Rebekah Gordon 8 10.6 5.1 0.6 0.5 0.3 Isabell West 8 10.4 5.5 0.1 0.5 0.3 Dakota Reeves 8 8.0 2.1 0.5 0.5 0.0 AC Markham 8 7.3 6.4 2.0 0.4 0.5 Trinity Johnson 7 6.6 5.0 6.0 2.1 0.1 Jeni Levine 8 5.6 1.3 1.5 1.1 0.3 Gracie Barnes 8 4.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.1 Zora Fray-Chinn 5 2.4 1.2 0.8 0.0 0.0 Maggie Brown 7 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.0 Mae Afoa 4 2.5 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.0

South Carolina Upstate season stats

South Carolina Upstate is 3-5 this season.

The Spartans are 2-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When South Carolina Upstate took down the North Florida Ospreys, who are ranked No. 310 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 73-60, it was its signature victory of the year so far.

This season, the Spartans haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Carolina Upstate has 20 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Spartans? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming South Carolina Upstate games

Check out the Spartans in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Samford A 5:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Western Carolina A 11:30 AM Sat, Dec 9 Furman H 4:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 UNC Greensboro H 11:00 AM Wed, Dec 20 Georgia Tech A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on South Carolina Upstate this season.

Check out the Spartans this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.