Buy Tickets for South Carolina Upstate Spartans Women's Basketball Games
South Carolina Upstate's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Spartans are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home versus the Furman Paladins.
If you're looking to catch the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming South Carolina Upstate games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
South Carolina Upstate's next matchup information
- Opponent: Furman Paladins
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: G.B. Hodge Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for South Carolina Upstate's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top South Carolina Upstate players
Shop for South Carolina Upstate gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Isabell West
|10
|11.4
|5.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.6
|63.1% (41-65)
|100.0% (2-2)
|Rebekah Gordon
|10
|10.6
|4.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.2
|45.8% (44-96)
|7.7% (1-13)
|Dakota Reeves
|10
|7.5
|1.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|37.9% (25-66)
|37.1% (23-62)
|Trinity Johnson
|9
|7.8
|5.0
|5.6
|2.1
|0.1
|25.0% (16-64)
|18.2% (2-11)
|AC Markham
|10
|6.3
|6.5
|2.0
|0.3
|0.4
|43.6% (24-55)
|50.0% (5-10)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.