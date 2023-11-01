Do you live and breathe all things UNC Asheville? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your pride in the Bulldogs. For more info, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

UNC Asheville team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Drew Pember 6 17.2 6.2 2.8 0.8 1.7 Fletcher Abee 7 13.3 1.9 0.9 0.0 0.3 Josh Banks 7 12.6 3.9 0.9 0.7 0.4 Nicholas McMullen 7 9.0 6.0 1.1 1.0 0.4 Jamon Battle 7 8.1 5.4 1.3 0.6 0.3 Evan Johnson 7 6.9 1.0 2.3 0.1 0.0 Toyaz Solomon 6 7.5 4.2 0.7 0.5 1.2 Caleb Burgess 7 6.4 2.1 5.1 0.6 0.0 Davion Cunningham 7 3.9 2.9 1.4 0.7 0.1 Dean Gabrelcik 3 6.7 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.3

UNC Asheville season stats

This season, UNC Asheville has a 4-3 record so far.

The Bulldogs have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In its signature win of the season, UNC Asheville beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a 77-67 win on November 26.

The Bulldogs have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of UNC Asheville's 24 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UNC Asheville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Johnson (TN) H 6:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Kennesaw State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Western Carolina A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Auburn N 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 South Carolina State H 6:00 PM

