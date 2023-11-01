Buy Tickets for Western Carolina Catamounts Basketball Games
Currently 6-2, the Western Carolina Catamounts' next matchup is at home versus the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Western Carolina games
Western Carolina's next matchup information
- Opponent: UNC Asheville Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Ramsey Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Western Carolina players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Vonterius Woolbright
|8
|22.1
|11.3
|4.6
|0.1
|0.0
|48.4% (61-126)
|33.3% (3-9)
|DJ Campbell
|8
|12.3
|4.9
|2.3
|0.5
|0.1
|54.7% (41-75)
|25.0% (3-12)
|Tre Jackson
|8
|10.9
|3.5
|1.9
|1.1
|0.1
|33.0% (30-91)
|28.6% (18-63)
|Russell Jones
|7
|11.0
|2.4
|1.3
|0.9
|0.0
|43.5% (27-62)
|45.9% (17-37)
|Bernard Pelote
|8
|6.9
|4.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|50.0% (22-44)
|40.7% (11-27)
