Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has a favorable matchup in Week 9 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are conceding the sixth-most rushing yards in the league, 137.1 per game.

Henry has received 120 carries, turning them into a team-high 526 yards (75.1 ypg) with three scores. Additionally, Henry has 15 receptions for 138 yards (19.7 ypg).

Henry vs. the Steelers

Henry vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games The Steelers have let two opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Steelers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The rush defense of the Steelers is allowing 137.1 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Steelers have the No. 6 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding four this season (0.6 per game).

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 72.5 (-111)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has hit his rushing yards over in 42.9% of his opportunities (three of seven games).

The Titans have passed 51.7% of the time and run 48.3% this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 66.3% of his team's 181 rushing attempts this season (120).

Henry has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has scored four of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

He has 13 red zone carries for 76.5% of the team share (his team runs on 41.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Henry Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Henry has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (five of seven).

Henry has been targeted on 17 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (8.8% target share).

He has been targeted 17 times, averaging 8.1 yards per target (49th in NFL).

Henry does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 22 ATT / 101 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 22 ATT / 122 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

