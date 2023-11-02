Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Rangers on November 2, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and others on the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Kotkaniemi's four goals and six assists in 10 games for Carolina add up to 10 total points on the season.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Seth Jarvis is a top offensive contributor for Carolina with nine total points this season. He has scored four goals and added five assists in 10 games.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
Teuvo Teravainen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Teuvo Teravainen's eight goals and one assist add up to nine points this season.
Teravainen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|3
|0
|3
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (15 total points), having registered five goals and 10 assists.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|5
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Adam Fox has three goals and eight assists to total 11 points (1.2 per game).
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
