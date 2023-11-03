South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Aiken County, South Carolina is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mid-Carolina High School at Silver Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Easley High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood High School at North Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
