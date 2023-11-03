Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Chester County, South Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Calhoun Falls Charter High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Richburg, SC

Richburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chester High School