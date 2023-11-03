South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamsburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Williamsburg County, South Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Kingstree High School at Timberland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Stephen, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.