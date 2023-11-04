The TOTO Japan Classic is underway, and Ai Suzuki is currently in 10th place with a score of -5.

Looking to bet on Ai Suzuki at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 72 / 6,598 yards

72 / 6,598 yards Suzuki Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ai Suzuki Insights

Over her last five rounds, Suzuki has finished better than par twice, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last five rounds.

Suzuki has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last five rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past two appearances, Suzuki finished outside the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past two tournaments.

Suzuki has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past two tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 19 -6 175 0 2 0 1 $16,015

Other Players at the TOTO Japan Classic

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Suzuki finished 28th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 6,997 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,598 yards.

The average course Suzuki has played in the past year has been nine yards longer than the 6,598 yards Taiheiyo Club will be at for this event.

Suzuki's Last Time Out

Suzuki finished in the 48th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

She shot well to finish in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the TOTO Japan Classic, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, Suzuki was better than only 3% of the competitors (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Suzuki recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the field averaged 2.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Suzuki had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Suzuki had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

In that last outing, Suzuki's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.1).

Suzuki ended the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, less than the field average, 5.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Suzuki recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

All statistics in this article reflect Suzuki's performance prior to the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.