Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 4?
Can we anticipate Andrei Svechnikov finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov 2022-23 stats and insights
- Svechnikov scored in 17 of 64 games last season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He posted five goals (plus 11 assists) on the power play.
- Svechnikov averaged 3.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.2%.
Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Islanders shut out opponents eight times last season. They averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
