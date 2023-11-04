Can we expect Brent Burns finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

Burns has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

