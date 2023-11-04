Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. There are prop bets for Burns available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 22:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Burns has a goal in two of 11 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Burns has a point in four games this season through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of 11 contests this year, Burns has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Burns' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 10 4 Points 8 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.