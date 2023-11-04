The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) hit the road to meet the Tennessee State Tigers (6-2) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Charleston Southern has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 16th-worst with 14.9 points per game. The defense ranks 98th in the FCS (31.5 points allowed per game). Tennessee State is posting 26.5 points per game on offense this season (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 21.5 points per contest (29th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup

Charleston Southern vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Charleston Southern vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Tennessee State 234.3 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.1 (80th) 419.9 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (40th) 100.9 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.5 (39th) 133.4 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.6 (95th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has 777 yards passing for Charleston Southern, completing 49.6% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 104 times for 471 yards (58.9 per game), scoring four times.

JD Moore has carried the ball 52 times for 217 yards (27.1 per game) and one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' team-high 341 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 20 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jaden Scott has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 141 yards so far this campaign.

Noah Jennings' 10 receptions are good enough for 124 yards.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has racked up 878 yards (109.8 ypg) while completing 51.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 148 yards with four touchdowns.

Jordan Gant has rushed for 409 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Jalen Rouse has compiled 358 yards on 87 carries with two touchdowns.

Dashon Davis leads his team with 371 receiving yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns.

Chevalier Brenson has racked up 188 receiving yards (23.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Dayron Johnson has racked up 179 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) this season.

