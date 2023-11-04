The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) visit the Clemson Tigers (4-4) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Notre Dame has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 38.3 points per game) and scoring defense (ninth-best with 15.3 points allowed per game) this year. Clemson has been thriving on defense, giving up only 267.5 total yards per contest (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 49th by compiling 416.6 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ABC.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Clemson Notre Dame 416.6 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.9 (15th) 267.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.2 (18th) 157.6 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.1 (56th) 259 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.8 (44th) 14 (99th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 12 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has put up 1,947 passing yards, or 243.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.9% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 112 times for 515 yards, with three touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has piled up 439 yards (on 73 carries) with six touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 408 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 30 catches on 54 targets with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has 31 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 395 yards (49.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jake Briningstool's 31 catches (on 46 targets) have netted him 344 yards (43.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,126 pass yards for Notre Dame, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 146 times for 901 yards (100.1 per game), scoring 12 times.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 273 yards (30.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' leads his squad with 422 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 40 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has caught 19 passes for 417 yards (46.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayden Thomas has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 17 catches for 251 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

