The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) are 3-point favorites on the road at Memorial Stadium against the Clemson Tigers (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Both squads have strong pass defenses, with the Fighting Irish third against the pass in the nation, and the Tigers ninth defending the passing attack. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the contest.

Notre Dame has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (38.3 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (15.3 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Clemson is posting 28.8 points per game (64th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (21 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Notre Dame vs Clemson Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -3 -115 -105 44.5 -110 -110 -160 +135

Looking to place a bet on Clemson vs. Notre Dame? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Clemson Recent Performance

The Tigers are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 349 yards per game in their past three games (-72-worst in college football). But defensively, they are giving up only 267.7 (18th-best).

In their past three games, the Tigers are putting up 18 points per game (-62-worst in college football) and giving up 21.3 per game (77th).

Clemson is gaining 236 passing yards per game in its past three games (103rd in the nation), and allowing 142 per game (26th).

The Tigers are -50-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (113), and 85th in rushing yards allowed (125.7).

The Tigers are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In Clemson's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Week 10 ACC Betting Trends

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Clemson hase hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Clemson lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Clemson has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on Clemson to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 1,947 yards (243.4 yards per game) while completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 89 yards with three touchdowns.

Will Shipley has run for 515 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Phil Mafah has piled up 439 yards (on 73 attempts) with six touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 408 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has put together a 395-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 43 targets.

Jake Briningstool's 46 targets have resulted in 31 grabs for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

T.J. Parker has four sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL and 19 tackles.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson's top tackler, has 40 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Wade Woodaz leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording eight tackles, three TFL, three sacks, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.