The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Offensively, Old Dominion ranks 81st in the FBS with 365.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 80th in total defense (383.4 yards allowed per contest). Coastal Carolina's offense has been thriving, accumulating 444.8 total yards per contest (25th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 84th by allowing 386.1 total yards per game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Old Dominion 444.8 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.6 (92nd) 386.1 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.4 (68th) 153.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (64th) 291.3 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.0 (93rd) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (98th) 17 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 1,919 yards on 67.4% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 72 times for 344 yards (43.0 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has totaled 173 yards on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has collected 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 613 (76.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Jared Brown has put up a 528-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 52 targets.

Jameson Tucker's 20 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 1,303 yards (162.9 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway has racked up 523 yards on 58 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 80 times for 435 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' team-high 338 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 31 targets) with one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has put up a 302-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 26 targets.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 12 receptions for 290 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

