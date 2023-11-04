Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Chanticleers favored by 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-1)
|50.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-0.5)
|50.5
|-105
|-114
Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Chanticleers are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Old Dominion is 6-1-0 ATS this year.
- The Monarchs have been an underdog by 1 point or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
